News in your town

Dubuque man accused of shooting pleads guilty to federal charge

Report: Plans for Jackson County Fair now uncertain after COVID-19 outbreak in office

Free event to feature music, fireworks next week at Dubuque County Fairgrounds

4 more Dubuque County jail inmates with COVID-19; 2 staff previously diagnosed

10 news COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Jackson County

Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by teen driver in Maquoketa

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Riverview Center cancels event featuring kidnapping survivor, to host fundraising auction

NICC among 9 colleges to receive funds for enhanced agricultural education, research

Red Cross to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Local law enforcement reports

Dyersville's Victory Ford raises more than $3,500 for Relay for Life