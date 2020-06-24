A new mural in downtown Dubuque will aim to send a message of unity.
City of Dubuque officials today announced that a new mural will be painted on the Main Street side of Five Flags Center prior to July 4. It will be 28 feet tall and 105 feet wide.
The new artwork will depict 10 raised fists of a variety of colors. The word "solidarity" will be spelled out in letters and symbols across the mural.
The mural is a collaborative effort among the City of Dubuque, Voices Productions and local artist Shelby Fry. It is inspired by national and local calls for changes surrounding racial equity and justice for communities of color, according to a city press release.