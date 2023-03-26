Jacob Ward hadn’t seen anything quite like it.
“I have never gotten to see a hawk in person,” said Ward, 11, of Dubuque. “I thought it was amazing.”
Ward was among the more than 100 people who attended a raptor presentation today at EB Lyons Interpretive Center.
Henry Whitehead, an educator with Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro, Minn., discussed raptors and their history of interaction with humans while a red-tailed hawk stood on his heavily gloved hand. Eagle Bluff is an accredited, nonprofit educational facility in southeastern Minnesota.
While their parents snapped photos on smartphones, kids clustered in a semicircle on the floor around Whitehead and the hawk. Whitehead talked about the bird while fielding numerous questions posed by the kids throughout the hour-long presentation.
“Why do you have her?”
“She’s one of our five education raptors that we have,” Whitehead said. “She’s 22 years old and we’ve had her for 21 years. I’ve worked with her for five years.”
“What does she eat”
“Mice and other rodents and she really likes quail,” Whitehead said.
“Can she see?”
“She has really good eyesight,” Whitehead said. “If you were standing in one endzone at Kinnick Stadium holding a newspaper and she was in the other endzone, she could read every word in the newspaper.”
“Does she poop?”
“Yes, actually, I’m surprised she hasn’t pooped yet,” Whitehead said. “That’s why I’m standing on a tarp.”
“Can she smell?”
“She can smell, but smelling is not her strongest sense,” Whitehead said. “For her, it’s all about eyes and ears for her in terms of finding food.”
“How did you get her?”
Whitehead explained that the center usually receives animals that have been injured in the wild.
“Typically, that is because of non-fatal traffic accidents,” he said. “That was the case for (the red-tailed hawk). She was hit by a car outside Chicago when she was about a year old. She has the hawk equivalent of a broken elbow, so she wouldn’t have the flying skill to hunt and live in the wild, but it was a non-lethal injury, so she was able to go to a wildlife care center and then we could take care of her and use her for educational programs.”
Whitehead fed the hawk dead mice during the presentation, describing the functions of the hawk’s razor-sharp talons and its beak.
“Her beak is like a knife and fork combined,” he said.
Whitehead said some of the attraction people have with raptors is historical.
“Humans have a history of hunting with them,” he said. “Falconry is using a trained bird of prey to hunt and is older than agriculture.”
Iliana Beauchamp attended the program and said she was happy to get an up-close look at the hawk.
“I thought it was fun,” said Beauchamp, 11, of Dubuque.
Iliana’s dad, Eric Beauchamp, explained that the family sees a hawk regularly, but from a little distance.
“We have a hawk in our backyard that flies around,” he said.
