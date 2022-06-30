DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year.
Jose A. Guzman Arroyo, 19, of Dyersville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Arroyo sexually assaulted the woman in a bathroom at a party this past spring in Dyersville.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Arroyo’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5.
