The Iowa Court of Appeals last week denied a request by a Dubuque man seeking to overturn his sentence for a 2018 assault.
Perry D. Nelson, 39, no permanent address, was convicted by a Dubuque County jury in January 2019 of two counts of assault on a peace officer, assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication as a third or subsequent offender, interference with officials acts and disorderly conduct.
Nelson twice spit at a Dubuque police officer as he was being arrested for causing a disturbance and assaulting a bartender at the Riverboat Lounge inside the Hotel Julien Dubuque, according to court documents.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating his probation with the four convictions.
Nelson appealed, arguing District Court Judge Michael J. Shubatt failed to consider minimum essential sentencing factors.
The appeals court upheld the sentencing, finding Shubatt “thoroughly considered ... the nature and circumstances of the offenses, Nelson’s personal history and character, his criminal history, his previous repeated failures to succeed on supervision and in treatment, his chance of reform, and the protection of the community.”