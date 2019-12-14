Dubuque County supervisors are refining which efforts to put at the top of their priority list for the next five years.
Supervisors this week met with officials from East Central Intergovernmental Association to work through a draft of a strategic plan. They hashed out efforts they believe should be among the county’s short- and long-term goals.
“Even though we have different ideas, I think this is helpful,” Supervisor Chairman Dave Baker said after the meeting. “This is about setting a course for the future of Dubuque County.”
Supervisors discussed both the organization and content of the drafted strategic plan. Among the many possible county goals they discussed were:
- Encouraging economic development initiatives to recruit and maintain a county workforce
- Developing a format for the county budget that is easier for citizens to understand
- Creating a staffing plan that is more responsive to residents
- Maintaining and improving roads and bridges each year in a data-driven manner
- Maintaining and supporting Sunnycrest Manor
Some proposed priorities, such as encouraging efforts to recruit people to the county, found ready support among the three supervisors.
Supervisor Ann McDonough noted that changing demographics in the Midwest can make it difficult for communities to grow their populations.
“I think demographics is central to the county government, being aware of what the future brings,” she said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham wondered whether the strategic plan could outline different kinds of communities on which to focus those efforts. Smaller communities along U.S. 20 have seen their populations expand in recent years, while the city of Dubuque’s population has been “stagnant,” he said.
“That is an area that has the most potential and is the largest group, and right now they’ve added maybe 600 people in the last 10 years,” Wickham said. “That’s challenging for both the county and the city if that persists.”
Other possible priorities drew disagreement among the supervisors, such as a discussion about whether the county could add more staff to help with operations.
McDonough floated hiring a communications staffer, supplementing the budget department or adding a staff member dedicated to the board of supervisors.
“We have to talk about whether we should have more people,” she said. “We don’t have a board of supervisors department. Call around to other counties that are of similar size. They have people dedicated to support their board of supervisors.”
Baker, however, said he did not want to add administrative staff, saying he did not want additional “layers of administrative bureaucracy.”
Supervisors plan to meet with ECIA officials again next month to continue going through possible strategic plan priorities.