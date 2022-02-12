Dubuque County supervisors this week approved reducing the county property tax rate next fiscal year by 39 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The county rate will be reduced to $9.01 for the fiscal year beginning on July 1. The reduction matches the county’s levy this fiscal year for mental health and disability services, the funding of which was taken over by the state last year.
Supervisors approved that level of a decrease despite concerns about having enough funding in the county’s reserves, convinced by what they saw as voter expectations and by $19 million the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Supervisor Jay Wickham was the first to arrive at the 39-cent amount during this week’s budget hearing.
“If you don’t lower the levy by 39 cents, you are increasing the existing levies because the whole (mental health) levy has gone down,” he said. “The state mandated it. This would be the first time that we, individually, are raising the remaining levies left.”
Wickham said he was comfortable with that big of a cut because of the county’s healthy fund balances.
“In the last five years, our levy rates have been higher than our expenses, so our balances ballooned,” he said. “That happened in (mental health/disability services) and actually all of (the different levy categories). In my last five years, we’ve been spending those down. But we have capacity. ... By my calculations, by lowering it by 39 cents, it would give you, conservatively, a three-year window where you wouldn’t have to change the levy.”
All three supervisors were aiming at a levy reduction throughout the hearing. Initially, though, Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff worried that a 39-cent reduction would draw down fund balances past what was wise.
“We’ve spent down some of the fund balances, so we’ve spent money that maybe in other years wouldn’t have been spent,” Pothoff said, proposing a 20-cent reduction instead. “(I would do) half of the 39 as levy reduction and put the rest in general supplemental to be protecting ourselves.”
McDonough was comfortable with 20 cents initially, as it would leave the county with the equivalent of 30% of the fiscal year’s operating budget in reserves.
“We should be maintaining a 30% fund balance as a precaution in case we have a derecho or one of those events,” she said.
County Budget Director Stella Runde also said a cut of 39 cents would bring fund balances lower than she would recommend.
“This year, that would draw the fund balance down to about 18.5% in general supplemental,” she said. “If I were to increase supplemental expenses to $575,000 (expected for future project requests), that would take it down to 12.5%.”
Runde also said the lower levy rate would not be sustainable in the long run.
“Now when you start your next budget year, the next time we do this next January — assuming we’re re-elected — now somebody has to recover that,” McDonough said. “So, the general supplemental rate will have to go up next year likely.”
The terms of both McDonough and Wickham expire at the end of the year, and their seats will be on ballots in the fall.
Wickham argued that the board would have other options if needed, including shifting funds between accounts internally and accruing debt.
“If you had capital projects in year two or three from now that you didn’t have funds to use for … you could go into debt service and not necessarily shock your levy or say we just can’t do it,” he said. “The county has low debt, comparatively. That’s another advantage.”
McDonough saw another way out due to the $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We could do that, too, just by spending the ARPA funding on things that would more likely be capital projects,” she said. “You just (recently) put $10 million into our budget through the transfer. … It makes us be maybe even more strategic with the ARPA funds.”
Those options together convinced Pothoff to join his fellow supervisors in supporting the 39-cent reduction.
“I’m fine with the 39. I was just looking more at fund balance,” he aid. “But we do have the ARPA funds. By taking some of the projects out of the ARPA funds, we can still hopefully maintain our 30% fund balance.”
McDonough wanted to make sure residents understood, though, that the board’s reduction in the rate was its own and not just because of the Legislature’s actions.
“My hesitancy in making it be 39 cents is that is what people are going to remember, that it’s directly related to the (mental health/disability services), that the state Legislature gave us this tax relief,” she said. “That’s what it looks like. No, we’ve been giving this tax relief on (mental health/disability services) for a series of years.”
Wickham agreed with that clarification.
“The Boards of Supervisors has been lowering property taxes well before the talk about the (mental health/disability services) fund going down,” he said.