GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A Guttenberg Catholic school will close prior to the start of the school year, with officials citing a lack of teachers.

St. Mary Immaculate Conception School, which serves children from kindergarten through eighth grade, had only one licensed teacher contracted for the fall, according to a letter sent to families from the church pastor, school board president and principal.

