Police said a man broke into a Dubuque home, destroyed nearly $2,800 worth of electronics and punched another man.
Justin M. Kast, 29, of 556 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of High Bluff Street on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, driving while barred, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of interference with official acts.
Court documents state that officers responded to the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:55 p.m. following a reported disturbance.
A woman told officers that Kast showed up at her father's home and caused a disturbance in the garage, destroying nearly $2,800 worth of electronics.
Documents state that Kast left, then returned to the home. Documents state that he kicked in the back door and then punched the woman's father several times after he and the woman said they were going to call the police. Kast then left, returned and took a purse before leaving again.
Officers located Kast near Garfield Avenue on a bicycle, but he refused to stop. He was located near High Bluff Street a short time later and arrested. A search of his person found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, documents state.