Police said a man broke into a Dubuque home, destroyed nearly $2,800 worth of electronics and punched another man.

Justin M. Kast, 29, of 556 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of High Bluff Street on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, driving while barred, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of interference with official acts.

