DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Mineral Point woman was arrested twice within 24 hours recently on drunken driving charges.
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over Amanda Varney, 35, at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 151 near Iowa County YZ. A press release states that authorities had received reports of an erratic driver who almost crashed.
Varney was arrested on a charge of operating while impaired, the release stated.
At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Varney was pulled over again by an Iowa County deputy as she was driving on U.S. 151 between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. Authorities said she was arrested again on a charge of operating while impaired.