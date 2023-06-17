Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque trail will be closed briefly for maintenance next week.
Dubuque Jaycees Trail, which runs from 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard to Shiras Avenue Extension, will be closed Tuesday, June 20.
Residents are advised to use an alternate route during that time, city officials said.
