April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Devon D. Bolden, 32; sex offender registration violation; Sept. 7, 2018; two-year prison sentence, $625 fine and 10 years on sex offender registry.
- Philip B. Puetsch, 50; dominion of a firearm by a felon; Feb. 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Logan J. Purdy, 24; second-degree theft; Aug. 22; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
- Steven G. Stapp, 24; carrying weapons; Jan. 25, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tawan D. Anderson, 32; assault; Oct. 6; 30-day jail sentence.
- Robert J. Barton, 44; multiple counts of second-degree theft; May 30; five-year prison sentence and $750 suspended fine.
- Cari L. Bedtka, 40; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 6; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Kevin S. Fink, 59; second-degree harassment; Sept. 19; 365-day jail sentence, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kevin C. Gardner, 29; possession of contraband in a correctional institution;
- Dec. 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Daimen Godfrey, 41; domestic assault causing injury;
- Feb. 22; 365-day jail sentence, with 330 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Daimen Godfrey, 41; first-degree harassment; Feb. 22; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- James M. Hammerand, 32; carrying weapons; Jan. 7; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Chad M. Hennessy, 34; domestic assault causing injury; Feb. 3; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Jake L. Hingtgen, 26; assault causing injury; Jan. 9; one-year suspended prison sentence, $315 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, one year of probation and DNA requirement.
- Thevorius D. Medley, 36; domestic assault with display or use of weapon; March 31; 90-day jail sentence, with 83 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Teresa K. O’Brien, 30; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Dec. 20; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jimmane T. Pattman, 30; possession of controlled substance-second offense; March 6; 30-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
Michael R. Roepke Jr., 41; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 28; five-day suspended jail sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.