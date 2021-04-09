A longtime member of the Dubuque Community School Board will resign in June as he permanently moves outside of the school district.
Mike Donohue has submitted his resignation effective June 15, he confirmed to the Telegraph Herald today. He has served on the board since 2011.
"Three terms is a long time, but I think we've done some really good work in our time there," he said.
Donohue is in the process of relocating to Decorah, Iowa, where he will work in one of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging's regional offices. Donohue was named CEO of the agency in November.
Donohue said he sold his house in Dubuque last fall -- before being hired in his current position -- and he and his wife moved temporarily to Minnesota to be close to her mother, who is in a memory care center. He said the district sought legal advice and determined he still could serve on the board during that time because that move was a temporary one and, at that time, he wasn't sure where he would move afterward.
However, he is closing on a house in Decorah in June, making his move from the area official. He noted that both he and his wife went to Luther College, so they have a connection to their new home.
"It is a great opportunity for us to kind of return to Decorah, and (we) look forward to getting established there," he said.
