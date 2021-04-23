The City of Dubuque is looking to make a splash this summer with the reopening of the two municipal swimming pools.
City staff confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that Flora and Sutton pools are scheduled to reopen on June 1. It will mark the first time the city pools have been available to the public since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
But because of the continued presence of the coronavirus, the city will dip its toes into the pool reopening instead of fully diving in.
“Our top priority is that everyone will be safe, for both citizens and our staff,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city. “We are going to be operating with some additional policies and protocols.”
Kroger explained that, starting June 1, only one city pool will operate with the full programming that was seen prior to the pandemic, including swimming lessons, open swim and other activities. The other pool will forgo open swim but will provide some specialized programming, including swimming lessons, adult swim and opening zero-depth playground areas, along with slightly reduced hours. These roles will switch between the two city pools every two weeks.
Both pools will be open Monday through Friday, with the primary pool open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool with reduced programming likely also will have reduced hours, Kroger said.
On Saturday and Sunday, one pool will be open, while the other will be closed. The pools will alternate which is open and which is closed each weekend.
Kroger explained that the city must take this approach due to an inability to hire the necessary staff to fully operate both pools. As of Thursday, the city had 28 pool staff. Kroger said at least 40 staff would be needed to open up both pools with full programming, but city officials historically have preferred to have closer to 60 pool staff or more.
“This is a problem that city pools are seeing throughout the country,” he said. “We are just having a hard time finding people to work at the pools.”
Kroger is not sure why fewer people are applying for pool positions than usual, but he believes it might relate to a general concern of potential COVID-19 exposure.
“There are individuals that are still nervous about the pandemic,” he said. “There’s also the fact that so many young people were forced to find other ways to work because the pool was closed last year. Now, they have that other job and might enjoy it.”
If the city hires enough staff during the summer, both pools will be reopened fully. For now, the city intends to release a brochure to residents early next week detailing the new pool schedule, including which pools will operate fully during certain weeks. The brochure will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and the city website.
Kroger stressed that the plan for the pools is tentative and could be subject to change in the future.
“We’re still finalizing some things, but we want to get the word out to residents on what the schedule will look like,” he said.
While open swim will be temporarily reduced at one pool, Kroger said swimming lessons will not be cut from planned programming. Additionally, the city also intends to introduce evening swimming lessons this year, something that Kroger said residents have requested for several years.
Residents can expect registration for swimming lessons to open up online at cityofdubuque.org/521/swim-lessons starting May 10.
The city also will introduce several COVID-19-specific measures to reduce potential exposure to the virus. The maximum number of participants per lesson will be reduced to six. Pool facility capacity also will be reduced, with Flora Pool allowing for 486 patrons, while Sutton Pool will admit a maximum of 386. The capacity of each pool was determined by a calculation provided by the state based on the size of each vessel.
All residents entering the pool facilities will be required to wear face masks, and social distancing will be enforced by staff, with the exception of groups from the same household.
Kroger said certain pool amenities will be removed, including lawn chairs, picnic tables and drinking fountains. Some concessions will be sold, but the menu of available items will be limited.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he is glad the pools are opening and has heard from many residents wishing to get back to swimming.
“I believe it is the right move,” he said. “We have a good number of people vaccinated, and I know that a lot of people in my neighborhood want to see Sutton open again.”