Dubuque's newest City Council member plans to seek re-election.
Susan Farber, who won a special election in March to represent Ward 1, announced today her plans to run for re-election to her seat representing much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. This year's city and school elections will be held Nov. 2.
“During this brief period, highlighted by a steep but fun learning curve, it has been gratifying to work hard to reach the best possible outcomes,” Farber said in a press release. “In a very short time, I have engaged with many who are passionate about what is happening within our city. It is rewarding to know that my efforts have already made a difference for others.”
Farber owns Magoo's Pizza in Dubuque. She said in the release that one of her priorities if reelected will be retaining and attracted the workforce both small and large businesses need.
She also noted her support for "welcoming citizen participation early in the planning process for publicly funded projects and opportunities."