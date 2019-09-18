RIDGEWAY, Wis. — A Fennimore man was arrested Sunday night after authorities responded to investigate a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.
Trevor Goebel, 26, was arrested on charges of endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release issued Tuesday said deputies were dispatched to Ridgeway at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday in response to a disturbance “that involved a firearm being displayed.”
However, it did not provide any other details, including where in Ridgeway the incident occurred, who it involved or what kind of weapon was involved.
The county sheriff’s department did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, and on Wednesday, they referred questions to Ridgeway Marshal Michael Gorham, who is overseeing the investigation. He declined to provide more information.