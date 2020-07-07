HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- The Southwestern Wisconsin School District will host an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, according to a press release.
Each graduate will be permitted to have four guests, who will sit in provided chairs in the Southwestern High School parking lot.
The ceremony will be broadcast online at www.bit.ly/38vcN6s and via an FM transmitter on station 100.1. The frequency only will be audible within the vicinity of the high school.
A rain date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12.