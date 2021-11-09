Police said a Dubuque woman has been arrested for stealing a motorcycle this summer and crashing it while drunk, leaving her with serious injuries.
Codi L. Demaio, 33, of 850 Alpine St., was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to a motorcycle accident at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Street.
Demaio was found laying in a ditch next to a motorcycle. Documents state that Demaio was "face down, unconscious but breathing" and was not wearing a helmet.
Demaio was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque before being transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for a serious brain injury, documents state.
Traffic camera footage showed Demaio "waving all over the roadway, crossing the centerline and driving on the wrong side of the road minutes before the accident," documents state.
After the crash, Demaio's blood alcohol content measured 0.153% -- nearly twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Police reported that the motorcycle, valued at $38,210, was fraudulently purchased from Dubuque Harley-Davison, 145 N. Crescent Ridge, on April 9.