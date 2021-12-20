GALENA, Ill. – Authorities are urging residents take precautions in the wake of a several burglaries to vehicles in Galena.

Residents are asked to lock vehicle doors and avoid leaving valuable items in vehicles, according to a social media post by the Galena Police Department.

Residents are also asked to call police at 815-777-2131 to report suspicious activities or to provide any information concerning the string of burglaries.

