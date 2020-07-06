Travis King has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America in some capacity for 33 years.
He spent the past year volunteering for the Northeast Iowa Council with an aim to foster leadership qualities and character development in current scouts.
“That’s who we need today. We need people who are brave and people who always do what’s right,” King said.
King, of Dubuque, recently was awarded the 2019 Dubuque District Scouter of the Year for his volunteer work, including taking the lead on reestablishing Pack and Troop 13 in Dubuque.
King said he was surprised by winning the award, and he credited the support of both the others who help him run the troop and his family that made the Pack and Troop possible.
Pack and Troop 13 disbanded several years ago due to a lack of leadership, King said. After working with the Northeast Iowa Council to start up a troop and finding number 13 still available for use, King became the Charter Representative for Pack and Troop 13.
The group serves boys from kindergarten to fifth grade, working on “raising good citizens for the future” through following the Boy Scout law and engaging in leadership opportunities, he said.
The troop is charted through St. Columbkille Church, King added, so there is also a focus on faith within troop activities.
Through spending a majority of his life connected with the Boy Scouts of America, King said watching young scouts developing their teamwork and leadership skills has been one of the most rewarding parts of his volunteer work, as well as watching them spread their knowledge to others.
Mike Dodds, a Cubmaster for Pack 13, said he’s known King since their days as Loras College students. After they both had families, Dodds said King approached him to see if he and his son might be interested in getting involved in the Boy Scouts.
“He’s seen a need in our world to strengthen the role of family,” Dodds said about King.
King has been instrumental in challenging and strengthening the boys of Pack 13 through his volunteer work, Dodds said, adding that King has even helped him develop leadership skills.
“Volunteering is our duty to our community, to our family, and to God,” Dodds said. “We see that as something that’s morally right.”
Part of the reason King said he began volunteering in Dubuque was because he saw a dwindling of programs targeted on leadership and character development in the area.
He said he wanted to keep those kinds of programs growing, especially now that his 6-year-old son, John King, is of age to join Boy Scouts.
John just completed the Boy Scout’s new Lion program, which King said blossomed in popularity since it began.
He’s now watching his son work as a Tiger Scout and hopes he someday might reach that same Eagle Scout status King has.
“I want to be able to pass on my knowledge and skills that made me who I am today,” King said.