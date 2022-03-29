A biennial publication that includes data on Wisconsin’s population and local economy and profiles of state officials and agencies is now available.
The 2021-22 Wisconsin Blue Book is available from the office of Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, according to a press release.
The book provides information about how state government works and includes facts and statistics about Wisconsin’s past, present and future, the release states.
Tranel’s office also has state highway maps, as well as laminated state maps, available to constituents.
Those interested in requesting a Blue Book or maps can email Rep.Tranel@legis.wi.gov or call 608-266-1170. Requests also can be made online at bit.ly/3qKsGQW.
