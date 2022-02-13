The Archdiocese of Dubuque is turning to parishioners to help determine the future of its 165 parishes.
Recently, it mailed out 75,000 surveys asking members of the Catholic community to share their thoughts on what makes a parish viable and how the archdiocese might go about revitalizing any that are falling short. The survey also is being promoted online and on social media.
Significantly, the results of the survey will play a role in determining whether any parishes need to close and how pastoral leadership should be distributed across the diocese, in the form of either priests or laypeople.
Director of Pastoral Planning and Leadership Development Jeff Henderson said the survey is focused on determining how area Catholics define a vibrant, viable parish.
“We’re interested in what gives a parish vitality,” he said. “How is it serving the poor? How is it teaching the Gospel? It’s much more than just a weekend experience. What happens Monday through Friday to breathe life into it?”
In a letter attached to the survey, Archbishop Michael Jackels expresses a hope that no parishes will close but notes that there are parishes that are struggling to find parishioners to volunteer and serve on church councils.
“Buildings serve what defines a parish: serving the poor; learning and teaching the Gospel; prayer and worship,” Jackels wrote in an October letter to the archdiocese. “We don’t maintain chapels of convenience or museums to the past. If all three activities aren’t present, call it what you will, but it’s not a parish, and the parishioners have decided it should be closed (not the old, fat and bald archbishop).”
The availability of priests is also a concern. The archdiocese’s parishes are served by only 74 active local priests and 14 international priests. This means 95 archdiocese parishes didn’t have a resident pastor last year.
“It’s quite the challenge,” Henderson said. “But I should say that we are up to it.”
Parishes without a resident pastor still function, often linking up with other parishes for pastoral leadership.
For example, the parishes of St. Joseph in Bellevue, Sts. Peter and Paul in Springbrook, St. Catherine in southern Dubuque County and St. Donatus in northern Jackson County are all served by the Rev. Dennis Miller.
Miller said participation in the survey is important because decisions about whether parishes might close haven’t been made yet.
After examining the results, the archdiocese will send out two reports — one to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and another to the archdiocese community — this spring, explaining what it learned and what it intends to do moving forward.
Henderson said the reports will be based primarily on the survey results, but officials also will take into account feedback gathered from small groups, college students and individuals who have left the church.
David Cochran, a politics professor at Loras College, was asked to serve on an advisory panel for the local process.
The survey is local reflection of a much larger, global effort in the Catholic Church. In October, Pope Francis directed churches to engage with members in a process called the synod.
“Part of the purpose of the synod worldwide is listening to the church — everyone who makes up the church,” Cochran said.
Miller said the pope historically is advised by bishops.
“In particular Pope Francis, and I think Archbishop Jackels, too, have said the bishops need to be hearing from the people, too,” Miller said. “Not just the most active or the most vocal, but everyone in the archdiocese.”
In the survey, respondents are asked to evaluate factors such as whether a “vibrant” parish spreads the Gospel, offers spiritual opportunities beyond Mass, serves the poor and allows parishioners to get involved.
Miller said he sees vibrancy in his parishes through outreach to the poor, prayer and activities that help people feel connected to a larger community.
The survey also asks several open- ended questions, such as what factors either encourage or hinder respondents from being active in a parish.
“I think those are really exciting because they are open-ended and people can really share what’s in their hearts,” Cochran said.
Within the first week, more than 4,000 surveys had been filled out online or mailed back.
“This isn’t just something for small or rural parishes. This is something for large parishes as well,” Henderson said. “This is for everyone, for all 165 parishes.”