A Dubuque man whose charges included attempted murder agreed this week to plead guilty to three other charges for crashing his vehicle into his girlfriend after an argument earlier this year.
Jeremias C. Woodland, 36, of 2065 Pasadena Drive, No. 9, entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, serious injury by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
He also pleaded guilty to violating his probation in a 2018 case in which he assaulted the same woman.
As part of a plea deal, four charges were dismissed — attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and two counts of violation of a no-contact order.
Court documents state that Dubuque police officers responded to the 2100 block of White Street on June 18 to find Koria M. Wells, 27, of 2065 Pasadena Drive, No. 9, on the ground.
Police determined Woodland, Wells’ live-in boyfriend, crashed into her after they had an argument a short time earlier.
Documents said Woodland was driving in the 2100 block of White Street when he saw Wells walking. He ran the stop sign at the intersection of East 22nd and White streets, drove over a business driveway and hit Wells with his vehicle.
“Wells was airborne after being intentionally struck and fell to the ground, striking her head on the pavement,” documents said. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of injuries that “consisted of swollen feet, abrasions to her arms and legs, and head pain.”
Police said Woodland claimed that he attempted to pull into the business’ driveway to pick up Wells but that he could not stop due to an issue with a spare tire on the vehicle. He said he accidentally hit her.
“Traffic camera footage showed that the brake lights on the (vehicle) did not light up, and there were no skid marks on the roadway/driveway,” according to documents.
Documents also state that Woodland’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.147% — almost double the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Under terms of the plea deal, prosecutors and Woodland will jointly recommend that he be sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for his convictions. His sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 4.