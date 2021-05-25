DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved three resolutions in the development of the Lafayette County Emergency Medical Service.
They include providing emergency medical services to six municipalities in Lafayette County — the City of Darlington and the towns of Darlington, Willow Springs, Seymour, Lamont and Fayette.
Other resolutions created three full-time emergency medical technician and advanced emergency medical technician positions for Lafayette County Emergency Medical Services, three paramedic positions for the department and six positions for protective occupation status in the Wisconsin Retirement Service.
Officials said the positions will be posted immediately, with an estimated pay range for EMT and AEMTs at $27,000 to $35,000 per year and $43,000 to $47,000 per year for paramedics.
The goal remains to have the county EMS service operational by July 1 in Lafayette County.