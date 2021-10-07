MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The City of Maquoketa has received a substantial grant to help tackle the second phase of an ongoing downtown facade project.
On Wednesday, city officials learned that they received $500,000 through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Development Block Grant program for housing and downtown revitalization projects.
IEDA documents state that the funds will be used for the “rehabilitation of eight downtown building facades.”
David Heiar, interim director and senior advisor at Jackson County Economic Alliance, said those updates could include removing metal siding, tuck-pointing, repairing decorative cornices and replacing windows, doors and awnings.
“Some of these buildings are well over 100 years old, and hopefully, we can add additional years to them by doing that work, (particularly) the tuck-pointing,” he said.
In 2019, the city received a similar grant for facade work on 12 buildings on the west side of Main. Heiar said that project is nearly finished, with work on two remaining buildings slated for completion by the end of November.
Now that funding has been secured for the east side, architects will compile detailed specifications of each building’s needs. Heiar hopes that this can be completed over the winter so the project can be put out to bid in early 2022, with renovations to begin next summer.
Interim City Manager Mallory Smith said city officials are pleased with the progress on the west side of Main and look forward to starting work on the east side.
“I think one of the strongest points of pride for the community right now is how nice the downtown looks right now and how much it’s been improved over recent years,” she said. “This is the next phase of that project.”
As with the first grant, the city will provide $250,000 in matching funds, with property owners collectively contributing another $250,000. Each property owner will be expected to contribute 25% of the bid for his or her property.
Maquoketa residents Jason and Chrissy Hosch own several buildings on the east side of Main that are poised to receive facade updates. Jason Hosch said the couple wanted to participate in the project to improve the appearance of not just their buildings, but the downtown.
“Hopefully, this cleans it up and makes it look a lot nicer,” he said.
Heiar noted that a vibrant and well-kept downtown area can attract developers and businesses.
“When people come to a community and drive into the downtown, they can make a lot of assumptions about that community based on the condition of their downtown,” he said. “... If they feel like the city’s not investing in the downtown, then they’re less likely to want to invest outside resources. (Work like this) helps entice additional investment. “