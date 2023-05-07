For Bill Zwack, volunteering throughout the Dubuque community connects him with new people.
“I just enjoy people,” he said. “It’s why I do all these things. If you’re a people person, like I am, there are so many places that need volunteers.”
Much of Zwack’s volunteer work stems from his Catholic faith. Since moving away from full-time work in 2011, Zwack has assisted with church services for St. Patrick Catholic Church and at the chapel at Windsor Park Retirement Apartments.
“When we moved down to Windsor Park, I found out they had Mass there,” Zwack said. “So I started going to Mass, and I was asked to help out. I’ve been helping out two to three days a week.”
Most recently, Zwack has started assisting with services at Stonehill Communities.
“I knew they needed volunteers at Stonehill,” he said. “Someone approached me and said they needed a volunteer to lead the rosary during their communion service. … They can always call me at Stonehill whenever they need me.”
Zwack said he also enjoys visiting with Stonehill residents following church services.
“My wife always says, ‘How can you just go up to a stranger and talk to them all the time?’” he said. “And I say, ‘Well, they seem like an interesting person.’”
Morgan Schadel, Stonehill’s volunteer coordinator, said Zwack has been helping in the chapel since August by saying the rosary and helping with the Way of the Cross during Lent.
“He’s just there to do whatever is needed in the chapel area,” she said. “The residents really enjoy having him there. He just brings a smile to everyone’s faces and really just enhances our Mass services that we have here for our residents.”
Schadel added that Zwack is one of about 85 Stonehill volunteers who dedicate some time each week there.
“Those hours really add up and enhance Stonehill’s quality of service,” she said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the help of our volunteers.”
Zwack also has helped the community in other ways over the years. He has been a longtime volunteer usher at Grand Opera House, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic he helped serve lunch at the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Zwack said volunteering has given him something to fill his days since retiring from his full-time position as an X-ray technician.
“When you’re retired, every day is a Saturday,” he said. “Anytime somebody can volunteer and they’re retired, I know there’s a lot of places where you can volunteer here and there. This is just my thing.”
