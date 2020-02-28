A Dubuque movie theater will be closed for an indeterminate time due to sewer repairs.
Phoenix Theatres, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, No. 105, announced in a social media post that the business closed Monday and will remain closed until repairs have been completed.
“We discovered that our sewer lines have seriously deteriorated and required replacement,” the post states. “Our contractors are working diligently to make repairs as quickly as possible. ... We are estimating completion by the middle of next week and will update everyone as soon as we have a firm date.”