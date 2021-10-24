CASCADE, Iowa — Three incumbents and four challengers are running for three seats on the Cascade City Council.
Council Members Michael Delaney, Bill Hosch and Riley Rausch are running for reelection on Nov. 2. John Bisenius, James Bruns, Patrick Leitzen and Megan Oliphant also filed to be on the ballot.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with six of the candidates about their priorities if elected, which are shared below. Bruns did not return requests for comment.
John Bisenius
Age: 66
Profession: Online tax associate during tax season
Civic experience: First time running for public office
As a Cascade native, Bisenius said he hopes to bring a good voice to the City Council.
“I’m very interested in the well-being of the town and the future of it,” he said. “I have more time now to devote to the community and want to participate in some of the decisions that affect us all.”
Bisenius said having a long-range plan for the city is important, and continuing to take care of water, sewer and other public utilities also will be a priority.
He said he also hopes to see discussions about a new library come to fruition. He added that he would like a new library to also have some sort of community center.
“The biggest challenge to a lot of smaller communities now is keeping up with the pace of change going on,” he said. “I think we really have to keep up with what’s going on and keep up with the (bigger) picture.”
Michael Delaney
Age: 44
Profession: Owner of Delaney’s PC & Mac
Civic experience: Four years on Cascade City Council
Delaney said he originally decided to run for council because it seemed like a good way to help out his community.
“I’ve been very happy with the job,” he said. “I’ve taken a lot of classes and done a lot of homework, and it’s been a good experience so far.”
Delaney said that in his time on the council so far, he is proud to have been part of decisions that led to various quality-of-life projects such as revitalizing the downtown area.
He hopes that in a second term, he can focus more on these kinds of projects, such as adding trails, continuing to work with the Cascade Heart & Soul committee, establishing a new library, working on infrastructure and redoing downtown buildings for new businesses and activities.
“I’m proud that we are focusing more on what’s best for the people of Cascade,” he said.
Bill Hosch
Age: 66
Profession: Owner of Hosch Interiors
Civic experience: 10 years on Cascade City Council
Hosch said he has been proud to work on various improvement projects during his time on the council, such as updating the water system and getting a new water tower.
Continuing to work on water, sewer and street systems would be a priority for Hosch with another term.
“I’m one that really likes to make sure infrastructure items are taken care of,” he said. “I would like to see us evaluate these situations and stay on top of potential problems down the road.”
He said he also would like to see more quality-of-life projects, noting that he already has seen more upgrades to upper-level apartments downtown.
“There’s a lot of problems to work through (on the council), but I find that interesting,” he said. “I’m sure if I’m reelected, more problems will come up, and it’s a good position to be in to address those.”
Patrick Leitzen
Age: 26
Profession: Delivery department supervisor for RT&T Logistics and infantryman in the U.S. National Guard
Civic experience: Served as chairman of student life at Cornell College
Leitzen moved to Cascade in 2019, though he grew up in the Dyersville area. He said he decided to run for council to get more involved in his community.
“It’s good to be involved, especially as a young individual and especially when you’re seeing other young people moving to Cascade,” Leitzen said.
He said he hopes to look at current city policies, some of which he thinks need an update. As an example, Leitzen said he found it was easier to run for council than apply to have chickens in his yard.
He also said he would like to see stronger planning on future projects.
“I’m responsible, creative, and I like to think outside the box,” Leitzen said. “I like to come up with solutions to problems others may not have identified yet.”
Megan Oliphant
Age: 36
Profession: Investment coordinator for a financial institution
Civic experience: On the leadership team for Cascade Heart & Soul
Oliphant has lived in Cascade nearly her whole life, and she praised the city for its schools, businesses and other programs.
“There’s some majorly awesome things happening here, and I want to be a part of that,” she said. “And in my mind, if you’re going to complain about something, you have to do the work, as well.”
Oliphant said she thinks the council has done a great job with infrastructure improvements and continuing to make strides is important.
She also hopes to see a new library in Cascade soon but added that she would like a new space that can be multi-use for town or family events.
“That’s what’s going to draw young, new families and people to Cascade,” she said. “If you don’t have the amenities that people want, they’re not going to settle there.”
Riley Rausch
Age: 27
Profession: Financial analyst at Dupaco Community Credit Union
Civic experience: Four years on Cascade City Council and was on the Heart & Soul committee
Rausch said he ran as a write-in candidate for his first council term, gathering enough support to win a week prior to the election.
“I never plan on leaving Cascade,” he said. “... I wanted to get involved and be part of that leadership and use my skills I’ve developed to better the community that I love.”
With a background in finance, Rausch said implementing a five- or 10-year plan for the city is important for future budgeting and planning.
He said he also would like to see some long-term plans that have stemmed from the Heart & Soul project incorporated into the city plan.
“Unfortunately, we’re putting out fires a lot of the time,” Rausch said. “... I want us to work and get those planning processes in place and get ahead of issues before they’re actually happening.”