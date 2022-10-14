PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin school districts saw mixed results with the recent release of the latest state standardized test scores, though most districts remain above statewide proficiency rates.
In the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area, most districts’ elementary and middle school proficiency rates in English/language arts and math dipped slightly while many schools saw 11th-graders improve in one or both areas.
Among all Platteville third- through eighth-grade students who took the state Forward exam in the 2021-2022 school year, 40.9% scored proficient or above in English/language arts and 53.9% scored proficient or above in math, representing a 3.3 percentage point and 1.3 percentage point decrease, respectively, from the previous year.
Among 11th-graders, ACT test results showed considerable improvement, with 47.4% of students proficient or above in English/language arts and 50.8% of students proficient or above in math. Those numbers were 29.3% and 31.5%, respectively, a year earlier.
While Platteville Superintendent Jim Boebel is happy with the 11th-grade proficiency increases, he said district staff will consider all the scores to evaluate potential improvements they can make. He said the district will use those scores in conjunction with other district benchmarks to inform any potential instructional or curricular changes.
“The strategy that we take when we look at those scores is, we look at them in totality,” Boebel said. “We try to use multiple data points, and what the state provides is one of those points.”
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said in a news release that the 2021-2022 scores showed some recovery statewide from the learning disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southwestern Wisconsin School District Superintendent John Costello said he has seen that academic rebound in some students, while others still are working to regain their footing.
At Southwestern, 40.2% of third- through eighth-graders and 42.9% of 11th-graders scored proficient or better in English/language arts. For math, those rates were 51.4% and 31.5%, respectively.
This represented a slight increase in math proficiency and a small decrease in English/language arts scores for elementary and middle students from the year before. The opposite was true for 11th-graders, who saw a jump in English/language arts proficiency but a drop in math scores on the ACT, which students take as part of statewide testing.
Costello said it was not a bad thing that some scores remained more or less the same, especially considering they were above statewide rates, but he said the district also will look for ways to improve.
He also stressed that state scores are not the “end-all, be-all” when it comes to measuring students’ needs and success.
“This is just a snapshot, a one-time test that tells us year to year where the kids are,” he said. “We have other ways of measuring success at the district level, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.