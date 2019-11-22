Galena Nouveau Wine Weekend
Today and Saturday, various locations in downtown Galena, Ill.
This is the 30th year for the event, held at various times and locations throughout Galena. Check out the new vintage with wine-inspired lunches, dinners and tastings. The official release of the Le Beaujolais Nouveau wine will be delivered by Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery via horse-drawn wagon. For more information, visit NouveauWeekend.com.
Roshek holiday season opening night
Today, Roshek Building, 700 Locust St.
6 p.m. The event attempts to bring back the holiday magic of years past with many family-friendly events and activities, including a tree-lighting ceremony, "Selfies with Santa" and live music. A special emphasis is placed on the “giving” spirit with the inclusion of the nonprofit silent auction and the Sharing and Caring Tree. Silent auction items will be on display and open for bid from today through Dec. 20. In addition, you can donate to the Caring and Sharing Tree to help families during the holiday season or drop off a holiday card for a veteran. For more information, visit RoshekBuilding.com.
Kentucky Headhunters
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. The band is known for creating a hybrid of honky-tonk, blues, and southern rock that appeals to listeners of both rock and country music. Their first album, 1989’s "Pickin’ On Nashville," was released by Mercury Records and sold more than 2 million copies. For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.
Christmas Candlewalk
Saturday, Cable Car Square, Bluff and Fourth streets
5 to 8 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries will line Bluff and Fourth streets to light the way as families gather at the foot of the famed Fenelon Place Elevator while they wait for Santa and Mrs. Claus to take the last cable car trip of the year. For more information, visit DowntownDubuque.org.
Texas Tenors present 'Deep in the Heart of Christmas'
Saturday, University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
7:30 p.m. The Texas Tenors will perform a special concert, “Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” accompanied by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. The trio has accumulated a long list of awards, accolades and an enthusiastic fan base. They recently were named the No. 10 classical artists in the world by Billboard magazine. For more information, visit DBQ.edu/HeritageCenter.