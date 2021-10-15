PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A new, three-day country music festival will make its debut next summer in the Prairie Du Chien area, and one of the headliners reached the No. 1 spot for the ninth time in August.
Held from Aug. 4 to 6, County Line Country Fest will feature major country artists and allow attendees to camp at the festival grounds.
The festival announced Thursday that country star Justin Moore will headline the slate of acts on Friday night, while Neal McCoy will be the headliner on Saturday. Additional acts will be announced in the future.
Moore has had nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “Why We Drink” and “Kinda Don’t Care.” He most recently hit the top spot in August with “We Didn’t Have Much.”
McCoy has had two No. 1 songs — both in 1994 — and nine hits that made the top 10 on that chart.
Tickets and campsite reservations for the music festival go on sale on Nov. 1 and will include a single-day general admission ticket for $50 and a three-day general admission for $75.
The details of the music festival largely echo the previously annually held Country on the River festival, last held in 2017 before it was canceled with little explanation the following year.
Scott Sheckler, organizer of the new event, said he founded and managed Country on the River before selling it to Townsquare Media in 2015. He said he did not know why that festival was canceled, but he decided to start another festival.
“We feel there is a need for it back in the area,” Sheckler said. “It’s going to bring people from throughout the area, and it’s a nice little mini-vacation where people can come and enjoy country music and have a good time.”
County Line Country Fest will take place on the same rural Prairie du Chien property where Country on the River was held.
Sheckler said the festival will feature 13 main stage acts, along with local bands playing in the beer gardens. He anticipated the remaining lineup will be announced throughout the next 30 days, though not all main stage performers will be revealed by the time tickets go on sale.
The event also will aim to promote and benefit the Prairie Du Chien community, he said. Along with the 25 vendors that will be featured at the event, a portion of proceeds from the festival will be donated to local nonprofit and emergency response organizations.
Carol Roth, executive director of Driftless Development economic development organization, said Country on the River benefited numerous local businesses by drawing in thousands of tourists from outside of the county. She hopes this new music festival can accomplish the same thing.
“It’s great that people want to bring something like this back,” Roth said. “People remember Country on the River, so I think there is going to be a lot of excitement for this.”