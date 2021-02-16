A Dubuque man is accused of pointing a handgun at two truck drivers during an argument.
Michael A. Hatico, 56, was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in LeRoy, Ill., on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and disorderly conduct, according to the LeRoy Police Department.
The post states that police were dispatched to the Love’s Truck Stop for a report of a disturbance involving truck drivers.
Hatico, a driver of a semi-tractor trailer, is accused of pointing a .45-caliber handgun at two other drivers.