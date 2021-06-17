Question: I have been seeing a bunch of black cords across streets in Dubuque. What are they for?
Answer: The Iowa Department of Transportation is studying traffic numbers in the Dubuque area this month.
Drivers this week might have noticed long tubes stretching across roadways. These are portable traffic recording devices.
They do not interfere with traffic and can be driven over. Each car that passes over the tube is counted and classified by a computer at the side of the road.
The portable recorders usually record data for one or two days and are checked periodically, according to a DOT press release. In addition to the devices, the traffic study also includes manual traffic counts.
Every year, the state conducts traffic counts on city, county and state roads in a quarter of the state as required by the Federal Highway Administration.
This summer, the department is studying the quarter of the state east of Interstate 35 and north of U.S. 30.
“Collecting traffic data helps the DOT and local agencies prioritize projects, plan maintenance activities and make informed planning and engineering decisions,” said DOT Transportation Planner Mark Hansen.
He said an intersection might exist for years without changes, but if traffic levels get too high, it could become unsafe or inefficient. Similarly, a stop sign might be appropriate for some intersections, but at high-traffic intersections, drivers might become confused about who has the right-of-way.
The data also can help planners identify peak traffic times and determine which streets to prioritize for activities such as snow plowing.
The data will be shared with local officials. Maps showing the result of the last study of city and county streets in 2017 are available at https://iowadot.gov/maps/Traffic-Reference.
Question: There are water restrictions in Des Moines due to the drought. Will there be ones in Dubuque?
Answer: Des Moines Water Works on Monday announced it was implementing the first stage of its “water shortage plan,” asking customers to reduce their lawn watering by 25%.
The utility cited a 90% increase in demand due to the dry conditions. There are currently no plans to implement water use restrictions in Dubuque.
According to the National Weather Service, conditions this week are “abnormally dry” in most of Dubuque County.
According to information shared by the City of Dubuque’s public information officer, Randy Gehl, the city’s water treatment plant typically operates at 55% capacity and can handle increased demand.