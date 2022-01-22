Dubuque County Board of Health members made plans this week to begin their search for a new county health department director soon, even as the future structure of the department is still unknown.
The departure of longtime Director Patrice Lambert at the end of last year coincided with a rejuvenated drive to advance the county’s public health initiatives, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated brain health issues. So, members of the county Board of Health recently sought advice and inspiration from other county health departments in Iowa in preparation for their search for the county’s next full-time director and the development of a new strategic plan.
Samantha Kloft, who had been the department’s assistant director, is serving as interim director.
Board members reached consensus this week to focus on the director search, with the job description as is, in hopes of filling the position sooner rather than later.
Tom Bechen, in his last meeting chairing the Board of Health, discussed the development of a strategic plan with the Black Hawk County Health Department.
“Basically, they worked with a group through the University of Iowa and spent April of last year to October of last year establishing a strategic plan,” Bechen said. “I’m not sure that we have the luxury of that amount of time to develop a strategic plan. I think we need to be cognizant of the fact that our health department is understaffed and that we need to keep this moving.”
The department consists of three full-time positions and one part-time position, but with the departure of Lambert and another staffer, it currently only has Kloft working full time, along with a part-time staff member.
Board Member Dr. Sandra Larson, elected to take over as chair next month, worked with Johnson County and agreed to focus on hiring before planning.
“We need a strategic plan,” she said. “But maybe we need to hold off on that until we have the new director appointed because that person will basically need to own that strategic plan and work off of it. They should probably be involved in developing it.”
Larson also reminded board members that they requested $400,000 annually for the next several years to double the health department’s staff, which would change a new director’s workload. The funding was requested from $19.4 million the county is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The county Board of Supervisors is set to discuss that request at a budget work session on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Bechen said he compared Dubuque County’s health director job description with those of the five other counties they had consulted and found little difference among them. So, the board agreed that he, Larson and Board Member Jess Smith would meet with county Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman to begin the process of posting the job description.
But County Supervisor Ann McDonough — as liaison to the Board of Health — said the board could be moving too quickly.
“You’re going to move ahead with a job description?” she asked. “Who are you hoping to hire — somebody who’s growing a department, someone who’s running a lab that does water testing, someone who is going to manage two people or four people? There is so much more discussion that I, as a supervisor, need you to have. Some people won’t apply for this job. The person you want may not want a job supervising one and a half people.”
McDonough acknowledged the Board of Health’s autonomy in Iowa code but asked that members accept the Board of Supervisors’ and county staff’s help in the process ahead.