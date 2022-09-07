Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An annual fundraising event by a local group that raises money for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects will be held later this month.
Research for the Kids’ 14th annual Poker Run will be held Sept. 17, beginning at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the ride departing at 11:30 a.m. The $20 registration fee also covers a meal. The event also includes live and silent auctions.
This year’s route heads across the Mississippi River to Wisconsin, with stops in Shullsburg, Belmont and Kieler.
Research for the Kids has raised more than $2.1 million for the Iowa City hospital since 2009.
More information is available by visiting dbqrftk.com or calling 563-542-9063.
Telegraph Herald
