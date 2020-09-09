THOMSON, Ill. — Authorities today released the name of a man killed in a crash Sunday near Thomson.
Thomas W. Downing, 40, of Savanna, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on Illinois 84 south of Three Mile Road and about three miles north of Thomson. A press release states that Downing was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle. It left the roadway, hit an embankment and tree and overturned.
The crash remains under investigation.