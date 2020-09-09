THOMSON, Ill. — Authorities today released the name of a man killed in a crash Sunday near Thomson.

Thomas W. Downing, 40, of Savanna, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on Illinois 84 south of Three Mile Road and about three miles north of Thomson. A press release states that Downing was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle. It left the roadway, hit an embankment and tree and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments disabled.