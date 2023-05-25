06018051.JPG
Students watch as a 30-star flag is unfurled to be raised during a sesquicentennial celebration at the First Capital State Park near Belmont, Wis.

 Mark Hirsch

A quarter-century ago, hundreds of local students celebrated the day Wisconsin became the 30th star on the American flag.

Southwest Wisconsin students gathered at First Capitol State Historical Site near Belmont in May 1998 to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the day Wisconsin was admitted to the Union as the 30th state.

