A quarter-century ago, hundreds of local students celebrated the day Wisconsin became the 30th star on the American flag.
Southwest Wisconsin students gathered at First Capitol State Historical Site near Belmont in May 1998 to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the day Wisconsin was admitted to the Union as the 30th state.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the event in its May 30, 1998, edition.
STUDENTS SHARE 30-STAR SALUTE IN BELMONT
BELMONT, Wis. — Krissy Huffaker, 10, didn’t know until Friday morning that her T-shirt design had won the Sesquicentennial contest at Iowa-Grant Elementary School.
Her 70 classmates wore the T-shirts during a special Wisconsin Statehood Day celebration at First Capitol State Historical Site near Belmont. The design included a green map of the state on a blue cake with 15 colored candles in it.
“I thought it would look nice,” she said.
Iowa-Grant youngsters joined students from Platteville and Belmont for a morning of old-fashioned games, demonstrations, birthday cake and bell-ringing. May 29 was the 150th anniversary of the day Wisconsin was admitted to the Union as the 30th state.
Most of the 250 students visiting the Belmont site were fourth-graders who have finished a year of studying Wisconsin history, including Belmont youngsters who had already recessed for the summer. But 37 sixth-graders from the Platteville Middle School pedaled their bikes 6.5 miles to the site.
Teacher Carla Flesch said the class routinely rides bicycles out to the Belmont Mound for a spring picnic, and this year decided to tie it in with the festivities. The trek took them about an hour, plus a 20-minute break at the “M” mound, where a few hardy souls hiked up to the top, she said.
Allen Schroeder, director of the Belmont and Mineral Point historic sites, kicked off the morning’s festivities by raising three flags. One was a 30-star U.S. flag.
“When Wisconsin became a state, it became the 30th star in the flag,” he told the children. “The last time this flag flew over this Capitol was Jan. 14 when the state Legislature was in session.”
That session was the beginning of the yearlong celebration.
Schroeder hoisted the blue state flag, noting the lead miner character in the design. “Lead mining is an important part of our history and it’s still a part of the flag,” he said.
Then after a few false starts, he raised the green-on-yellow Sesquicentennial flag, and youngsters pledged allegiance to country and state.
Organizers had set up six stations for youngsters.
Stephanie Saager-Bourret, curator of the Platteville Mining Museum, and Mary Huck, museum education coordinator, taught groups how to play “graces.”
“It was played by both boys and girls,” Huck explained. “You cross these sticks and pull them through the hoop. It goes flying and your partner catches it with another set of sticks — in theory.”
State archaeologists Diane Holliday and John Broihahn showed another group of youngsters the remnants of an old foundation excavated on the site. Before the school buses arrived, Broihahn bailed buckets of rainwater off the tarp that covered the site.
“This year we hope to use ground-penetrating radar to find more foundations,” Broihahn explained. No, he said, in answer to a question, “we haven’t found any dead people yet.”