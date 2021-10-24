A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from a 2019 burglary during which gunshots were fired.
Antonio J. Rodgers, 33, of Dubuque, entered the pleas in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
He initially was charged with first-degree burglary but is pleading guilty to the lesser-included offense. If the plea deal is accepted, charges of first-degree robbery and assault while participating in a felony would be dismissed.
Rodgers’ plea documents recommend a sentence of two to five years of probation. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 6.
Court documents state that police responded to 2233 Jackson St. after gunshots were reported on March 15, 2019. A man went to the residence after its owner received an alert from her home security system. He saw two people in the apartment, and the suspects shot multiple times when confronted by the man and his sons. No one was injured.
The homeowner reported a $500 belt missing.
Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the burglars as Rodgers and Michael L. Brown, 41, of Dubuque, documents state.
Brown previously entered an Alford plea of guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. Brown was sentenced to five years of probation, including one year at a residential treatment facility.