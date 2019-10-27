Over the past 27 years, Dubuque resident Patty Bean’s view of the world has changed dramatically.
But her perspective on life remains as clear as ever.
Bean said she is now legally blind and possesses only 4% of the vision enjoyed by a typical adult. She can see blurs, shadows and bright lights, but little else.
Her declining vision is the result of a genetic disorder called retinitis pigmentosa. She discusses the condition with deep knowledge and a steely sense of resolve.
“When I was first diagnosed with this disease, I said, ‘This disease will not define who I am,’” Bean recalled.
Her positive attitude is bolstered by a sense of purpose.
In addition to being there for her friends and family, Bean is proud to be an advocate and trailblazer for others suffering from vision limitations.
She is now part of an experimental treatment that could one day help restore sight to those who have lost it. And just months ago, she spoke to a large group of doctors and eye experts about her day-to-day life.
She affectionately refers to the vision-impaired community as “my people,” a term that underscores her close connection to her peers and demonstrates her passion for giving back.
“If I can help others, that is what I want to do,” Bean said. “That is my goal.”
CHANGING WORLD
Bean’s world has not always looked like this.
She began noticing her waning eyesight shortly after giving birth to her first child. The loss of vision soon became too extreme to ignore.
“When I looked at the traffic lights, the colors were not the same,” she recalled. “There was a blur to them.”
After five years and multiple doctor visits, Bean was finally diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa.
Based on their discussions with doctors, Bean and her husband, Rich, believe she has possessed the disorder since birth. The symptoms, however, weren’t brought out until she experienced the trauma of a 28-hour labor and childbirth.
In the decades that have followed, Bean’s eyesight has continued a gradual decline.
For multiple years, she was limited to driving during daylight hours and staying in areas where she could keep her speed below 35 miles per hour. She recalls giving up her driver’s license completely in 2006.
“It is a struggle,” she said. “I have lost my independence. There are times when I feel trapped within my own dark fence.”
While the experience often can be difficult, Bean is never hesitant to discuss it.
In the final week of May, she delivered a presentation to more than 40 doctors, nurses and technicians at the University of Iowa.
In addition to thanking them for their work, Bean wanted to give them a glimpse into her day-to-day life.
“I wanted them to know what I go through and what the rest of their patients are going through,” she said.
Bean explained that she is often alone in her home, but she has become very comfortable in that setting.
She has various cell phone apps that help her identify colors and can even tell her the denomination of her currency.
She also swears by the four Amazon Echo devices in her house. She relies on the devices to tell her everything from the time of day to the weather and the news.
SEEKING TREATMENT
Bean is hopeful that more of her vision will one day return.
For the past nine years, she has been participating in a multi-step program at the University of Iowa that aims to restore vision. She has specifically worked with Dr. Edwin Stone.
Officials from University of Iowa did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment for this story.
Bean explained that medical experts have taken cells from her abdomen. The goal is to turn them into stem cells and, ultimately, develop them into photoreceptors.
“They would inject them (the new cells) into your eyes,” Bean said. “Hopefully, then, the good cells will get rid of the damaged ones.”
The method has been tested on rats and mice and yielded positive results.
Rich Bean believes there is reason for optimism.
“(The doctors) are very strong believers that this is going to work,” he said.
HELPING HANDS
In addition to speaking with medical professionals, Patty Bean is always more than happy to lend advice to those dealing with vision loss.
She has worked with people suffering from multiple kinds of impairments, often advising them on what types of technology they can use to simplify their lives.
Rich Bean is in awe of the way his wife helps others.
“The thing that stands out to me, far and away, is her positive attitude,” he said. “That has helped her so much.”
Patty is quick to spread the credit.
She said her family and friends have helped her maintain an active life and optimistic outlook. She noted that one friend, Julie Johnson, accompanies her to the bank, post office and other places once per week.
Such support has reinforced her belief that there is always a silver lining.
“I have two choices,” Patty said. “I could stay in bed with the covers over my head and forget about life, or I can get up, take those covers off and look at the great opportunities that await me that day.”