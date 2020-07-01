MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County is taking applications to fill its county engineer position.
The position requires a four-year degree in civil engineering or a related field, and the person must hold a “professional, registered engineering license under the laws of the state of Iowa,” according to a notice posted by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
It states that the county engineer is “responsible to plan, coordinate, assign and supervise the engineering and construction assignments associated with the maintenance and repair of the county’s secondary road system.”
The salary range is $95,000 to $115,000, based upon experience and qualifications.
Applications are available at co.jackson.ia.us/jobopenings.htm or in the human resource office of the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa.
Applications are due by July 31 and should be sent to Becki Chapin, Human Resource Administrator, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, IA 52060, or bchapin@co.jackson.ia.us.
The position is open after county supervisors in June declined to renew the employment contract of Clark Schloz, who had served as the county engineer for 26 years.
The county supervisors agreed recently to hire Clinton County’s engineer on an interim basis while Jackson County searches for a permanent replacement.