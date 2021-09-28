Sorry, an error occurred.
EPWORTH, Iowa – Western Dubuque students will hold mobile food pantry giveaways at three locations Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The events will be held from 10 a.m. at Leisure Lake in Bernard, Western Dubuque High School in Epworth and Farley Community Park.
The food is available to anyone in need.
