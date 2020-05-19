The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael S. Hoard, 26, of 923 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted Shelby L.A. Jones, 24, of 1974 Rhomberg Ave., in his residence on May 12.
Chavon G.R. Trimble, 27, of 3520 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 202, was arrested at 11:02 Sunday on charges of assault causing injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted Robert D. Watson, 31, at their residence while a 1-year-old was present.