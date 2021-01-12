PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Community members seeking to construct eight pickleball courts on the southwest side of Platteville’s Legion Park are rallying behind the cause, with the latest donation pushing the group more than two-thirds of the way to its $300,000 target.
Mark and Beth Hammes donated $2,000 to Platteville Area Pickleball Association, bringing the total raised to $211,000, according to association member Mike Hefty.
The group hopes to open the new facility in September during Platteville’s Dairy Days.
To donate to the effort, send checks to Inspiring Community Inc., P.O. Box 503, Platteville, Wis. 53818 and note “Pickleball Project” on the memo line.