A Prairie du Chien home has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places, highlighting the structure’s architectural significance.
The Benjamin and Wilhelmina Fay House, 203 S. Wacouta Ave., was completed in 1881, according to a press release. The property is owned by Mariane Carolan and Margaret and Virginia Antoine, according to county records.
Placement on the list deems the property worthy of preservation and provides access to grants and rehabilitation income tax credits, the release stated.
The Wisconsin Historical Society oversees Wisconsin’s registry.