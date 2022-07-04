Wisconsin voters will choose between a Republican incumbent and a retired dairy farmer to represent the state’s 17th Senate District.
Senate District 17 covers all of Grant and Lafayette counties as well as parts of several others in southwest Wisconsin.
Incumbent Howard Marklein will face off against newcomer Pat Skogen on the November ballot. Both will appear unopposed on the Aug. 9 party primary ballot after candidacy was finalized in June.
Democrat Tripp Stroud had announced a decision to run for the seat last year, but he was not included in the state election commission’s final list of candidates. Stroud could not be reached for comment on why he will not be running.
The TH sat down with Marklein and Skogen to discuss their campaigns.
Howard Marklein
Incumbent Marklein has held the 17th Senate District seat since 2015 and is seeking a third term in office. A former accountant, he’s now a full-time legislator.
Marklein said he decided to run for reelection to “continue the fight for southwest Wisconsin.”
“I believe I have a skill set that can help not only my district, but also the state,” he said of his reelection run. “I was born and raised on a dairy farm; I know how to work hard — no one will outwork me.”
When asked what he was most proud of in his legislative tenure, Marklein highlighted his position as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee and working on last year’s budget.
“It doesn’t happen very often that you pass a budget that is bipartisan,” he said. “My fingers were on that budget, and that was a good budget, … strong for our taxpayers, good for schools and rural transportation.”
If reelected, Marklein said he’d like to work toward bolstering broadband access, rural road infrastructure and public education.
Pat Skogen
Skogen, a retired dairy farmer, said she decided to run to continue her history of advocacy in the 17th Senate District.
“I’m not afraid to speak up,” Skogen said. “I’ve spoken at a lot of rallies and hearings, and I’ve lobbied at the state Capitol. … So when they asked, I decided to run.”
If elected, she said her priorities would be increasing funding for public education and increasing support for small farms in the face of industry conglomeration.
“Those farm families are our rural communities,” Skogen said. “They sit on the board of supervisors, (and serve as) town supervisors and clerks. If we lose our agricultural community, we also lose our small, rural communities altogether.”
Skogen said her background as a former farmer and public school teacher would inform any work done as a state senator and that justice and equity would be central to her work.
“I do my homework, and I’m prepared to speak out on issues,” she said. “And I’m not afraid to speak up for people, especially those in need.”
