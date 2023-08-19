Downtown development
A developer seeks to create more than 120 market-rate apartments in the former Farley & Loetscher building at 801 Jackson St. in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A developer seeks to renovate a former downtown Dubuque manufacturing building into a multi-use hub with more than 120 new apartments and commercial space.

On Monday, Aug. 21, Dubuque City Council members are expected to consider setting a public hearing for Sept. 5 on a proposed development agreement with Farley & Loetscher LLC for the project in the Millwork District.

