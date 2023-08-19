A developer seeks to renovate a former downtown Dubuque manufacturing building into a multi-use hub with more than 120 new apartments and commercial space.
On Monday, Aug. 21, Dubuque City Council members are expected to consider setting a public hearing for Sept. 5 on a proposed development agreement with Farley & Loetscher LLC for the project in the Millwork District.
The project would renovate the Farley & Loetscher building at 801 Jackson St. and a property in the same block at the corner of White and East Ninth streets to create more than 120 new market-rate apartments and renovated commercial space.
Farley & Loetscher LLC plans to turn the four-story, brick building at 801 Jackson St. into one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Matt Mulligan, a member of the ownership group, said planned amenities will mirror those at the neighboring Kretschmer Lofts — another revitalization project Mulligan facilitated — including common spaces with pool tables, dart boards and other enrichments.
“The big building (at 801 Jackson St.) is going to be all housing,” Mulligan said. “It will have a rooftop patio for an amenity space. We’re trying to create cool spots to hang out and open a laptop and work or kick back and have a beverage.”
Mulligan said there will “more than likely” be a golf simulator installed in the renewed apartment building, as well.
The neighboring building is connected to the larger one by a skywalk and would house both commercial and residential space. Mulligan said developers are talking with current commercial tenants about the renovations, which will impact “every square foot” of both buildings.
“The two-story building will be mixed-use,” Mulligan said. “It will have amenities and commercial space and a couple residential units in there as well — some neat ones, some two-story units.”
The proposed development agreement with the city would require the developer to accept applications from housing choice voucher recipients.
The project comes with an estimated total price tag “a little north of $30 million,” Mulligan said.
City officials lauded the proposal and said a possible renovation of the block marks a natural progression in the Millwork District.
“I think it’s exciting to see more of that area coming online and being utilized, and certainly it will add to the energy of the district,” said Ian Hatch, the city’s assistant economic development director. “It is adding to that momentum, seeing more of the areas being developed.”
Mulligan said he enjoys bringing the buildings back to life.
“That building is craving some attention,” Mulligan said of 801 Jackson St. “We love the Millwork District. It’s a huge amenity for the city, and this is the most obvious next step for that district.”
If the development agreement is approved, the project would be the first under a new incentive council members also are expected to consider at Monday’s meeting.
If the incentive is approved, housing developers in the Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area would have the option to choose between two incentive packages — one with 15 years of tax increment financing rebates and the other providing 10 years of tax abatement followed by five years of TIF rebates.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones said the new agreement formulas could be a game-changer for future housing developments.
“We are tired of empty space in our downtown district, and we want people to live there,” Jones said. “We need attractive, nice places for (people) to live. We want people to be able to walk and fulfill their needs, which takes pressure off the highway system and off the concept of urban sprawl and makes us a more cohesive city. This will be the spark for getting more things moving.”
For the Farley & Loetscher project, the proposed development agreement would provide TIF rebates up to about $2.6 million over a 15-year period. The agreement also would include a $750,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000, council documents state.
Developers also will seek state and federal tax credits for the project as well, applications for which will be submitted in the coming weeks, Mulligan said.
“It’s a big one. I hope it happens,” Jones said of the project. “It’s a guy we know who develops a lot of things around town and does it well. … It’s exciting.”