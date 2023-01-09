Several area nonprofits got an unexpected surprise last week after a packaging malfunction left a local businessman with more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to donate in short order.

NEY Trucking owner Marvin Ney said his company was transporting a truckload of chicken from southern Alabama to Waterloo, Iowa, when a bag broke, leading the receiver to turn down the order even though the meat was still good.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.