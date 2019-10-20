Several tri-state business owners have found
their wedding niche, providing ways to add flair
to local nuptials.
DANCE CONNECTION
Adam Kieffer has been a dance instructor for nearly two decades.
As such, he has helped a legion of men and women not embarrass themselves on dance floors.
Guys, in particular, need a little assistance.
“I think it’s pretty clear in my experience that gentlemen don’t really like to be embarrassed,” Kieffer said. “Giving them dance lessons is one of the easiest ways to give them confidence.”
Through his business, Adam’s Dance Connection in Dubuque, Kieffer helps guide soon-to-be married couples through their first dances and choreographs moves for wedding parties. But those aren’t his only means of keeping the dance floor hopping come that special day.
“I can also be rented to coincide with the DJ so that I can keep the guests at the reception on the dance floor,” Kieffer said.
For a fee, Kieffer will attend the reception and dance the night away.
“I can be rented to take away the mystery of, what do we do during this line dance?” he said. “Or if there’s a grandma or an aunt who really wants to get out and dance with a professional, I would (be available).”
Plus, less-confident dancers are more likely to take advantage of a dance floor — a centerpiece of most receptions — if someone else already is enjoying it.
“It’s far easier to go out and follow somebody who knows what they’re doing versus going out there blind and feeling foolish,” Kieffer said. “That’s what chases most guys away from dancing.”
HERE’S A SIGN
Ana Walker said she always had a “love for pretty letters.”
So she started Lovely Little Light Designs in Dubuque, a primarily online business that provides calligraphy and hand-lettering services. She makes anything from large welcome signs and place cards to customized bridal party gifts.
Everything is hand-lettered, and no stencils or cutouts are used. It is a skill she developed from an early age.
“In elementary (school), I loved to make my letters ‘extra fancy,’ and my mom remodeled our basement to have an art room, which is where I spent the majority of my time,” Walker told the Telegraph Herald via email. “I started developing a true love for creativity. By the time I was in middle school, my notes were taken with care and consideration for the design, rather than the content.”
She said she loves “the beauty” of weddings. She started making gifts that couples could display then take home to be displayed as memories.
“Although these are still my favorite pieces to make, I just enjoy creating something for a bride and groom that adds that special touch to their day,” Walker wrote. “It isn’t a sign that you could get at a store, but it is something that is unique and special.”
FLOWERS THAT LAST
Nancy Bernal, the owner of Key City Soy Candles and Painted Daisies in Cascade, Iowa, has made candles since 2008. But interest in them waned somewhat, so she decided to diversify.
“I started adding different crafts to make up for the money I was losing on the candles,” Bernal said.
About one year ago, she learned about sola flowers: Wooden creations that could be transformed into bouquets that would last a lifetime.
“I saw an ad saying something about wood flowers, that you could paint them and what they did with them looked interesting,” Bernal said. “I ordered the special that they were offering at the time. I ended up doing quite a few crafts and getting a good response from it.”
She recently branched out to weddings, creating bouquets that look beautiful but have a longer lifespan.
Couples get input in the bouquet design, then Bernal goes to work.
“I gather up what I think I might need for the arrangement,” she said. “I gather up the filler to make sure that it’s compatible with the colors that I’m using in the bouquet. I decide whether it’s going to be a round bouquet or a cascade.”