Police said one person was injured Wednesday when a driver ran a red light, causing a crash in Dubuque.
Brandon W. Byrne, 21, of Mount Carroll, Ill., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The report states that Byrne was northbound on JFK when he ran a red light, causing Damian D. Baumhover, 52, of Dubuque, to crash into Byrne’s vehicle. Baumhover was eastbound on Pennsylvania and had a green light.
Byrne was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red light signal.