More than 5 inches of snow fell in the tri-state area during the winter storm Thursday and Friday.

A total of 5.5 inches was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport, the highest local total, according to the National Weather Service.

Other local totals included:

  • 5 inches — Hanover, Ill.
  • 4 inches — Galena, Ill.
  • 3.5 inches — St. Donatus, Iowa
  • 3.5 inches — East Dubuque, Ill.
  • 3.5 inches — Monticello, Iowa
  • 3 inches — Darlington, Wis.
  • 3 inches — Platteville, Wis.
  • 2.3 inches — Maquoketa, Iowa
  • 2.2 inches — Benton, Wis.
  • 2 inches — Guttenberg, Iowa
  • 2 inches — Belmont, Wis.

For those who aren’t fans of snow, the good news is that there are no predicted measurable snowfalls in the weather service’s forecast for Dubuque through Thursday, March 3.

