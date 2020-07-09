The Sisters of Saint Francis of Dubuque have distributed $200,000 to 45 nonprofit organizations from government stimulus funds collectively received, according to a press release.
The $1,200 each sister received was used to establish grants to support those in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Locations in Iowa, Mississippi, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Honduras received $1,000 to $5,000 each, the release stated.
All grant requests had to be initiated by a sister, and organizations had to have a history of collaborating with other groups or entities.
The funds were used to address immediate needs for food, health and safety. Money was distributed within days of approval.